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Police on manhunt for robbers who shot and killed Berekum Chelsea player at Ahyiresu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Police on manhunt for robbers who shot and killed Berekum Chelsea player at Ahyiresu
MON, 13 APR 2026

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea on the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 12, at about 10:30 p.m, according to the police.

The attackers reportedly targeted a VIP bus transporting about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea following their league match in Samreboi.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 13, the service noted that in an attempt to escape the armed men, the bus skidded off the road into a bush.

One footballer, identified as Dominic Frimpong, sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and was later pronounced dead at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked passengers along the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026 at about 10:30 pm.”

Police say another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, 52, was robbed of GHS 4,500 during the attack.

“The Regional Police Command has deployed additional personnel and Crime Scene experts to the area and is currently on a manhunt for the suspects," the statement noted.

The Police have assured the public that efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators and restore calm in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has condemned the incident and extended condolences to the club and family of the deceased player.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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