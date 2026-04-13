ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US envoys visit Ridge Hospital, Ambulance Service; seek solutions to critical health challenges

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Health delegation of American envoys visit to Ridge Hospital
MON, 13 APR 2026
delegation of American envoys visit to Ridge Hospital

A high-powered delegation of American envoys has toured key health institutions in the Greater Accra Region, engaging authorities on pressing challenges and exploring pathways for urgent support.

The five-member delegation from Fredericksburg, Virginia, led by Kevin Dillard and including Dr. Patrick Neustatter, Greg Davis, Wayne Perry, and Rev. Phyllis Cureton, on Friday visited the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, and the National Ambulance Service.

The visit, facilitated by the Impact World 360 Health and Humanitarian Foundation, formed part of efforts to deepen partnerships and provide support to Ghana’s health sector through direct engagement.

Accompanied by key members of the foundation including Alex Noi, Nana Noi and Earl Teddy Nartey, the delegation interacted with management of the institutions to gain first-hand insight into operational challenges.

At Ridge Hospital, Medical Director Dr. Leslie Isah Adam Zakaria made a passionate appeal for increased support, highlighting the growing strain on critical departments. He pointed to urgent needs in child health, maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as trauma and orthopedics.

According to him, the facility continues to treat a high number of emergency cases, many of whom require complex and costly procedures but are unable to afford care.

“We handle severe trauma cases that require expensive implants and surgeries. These patients come in as emergencies; you simply cannot turn them away,” he stressed.

Similarly, the Director of Policy Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ambulance Service, Dr. Simon Nyaaba, revealed that inadequate funding remains a major setback.

He explained that the service relies heavily on government subvention due to its inability to generate internal revenue, a situation that continues to hamper timely emergency response.

In response, the foundation’s coordinator, Nana Noi, announced a series of interventions aimed at strengthening emergency care at the grassroots level.

She disclosed plans to train commercial motorbike riders (Okada) and public transport drivers in basic first aid and emergency response, noting their critical role as first responders at accident scenes.

“Okada and taxi drivers are often the first to arrive at accident scenes. Equipping them with CPR skills and bleeding control techniques will significantly reduce fatalities before victims reach the hospital,” she noted.

The training programme was held on April 11 at the forecourt of Osu Mantse Palace in Accra, which include free health screening and vital checks for participants.

The visit underscores growing international collaboration in addressing Ghana’s healthcare challenges, as stakeholders push for innovative and community-driven solutions to save lives.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

ExNAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — AbdulWahab Demands Return of Seized Passport, Phones and 6,700 Ex‑NAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — Abdul‑...

59 minutes ago

MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Crackdown MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Cr...

59 minutes ago

Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East! Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East!

59 minutes ago

Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve

16 hours ago

“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes “No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EO...

17 hours ago

Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour

17 hours ago

Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency lights Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency ...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack the court – Apanga Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack ...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffo...

17 hours ago

Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas

Just in....
body-container-line