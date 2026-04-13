IMF signals global growth downgrade as Middle East conflict clouds outlook ahead of spring meetings

Global growth prospects, including those of Ghana, are set for a downward revision as the International Monetary Fund warns that the escalating Middle East conflict is rapidly weakening the world economic outlook ahead of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, which open today, April 13, in Washington.

The Fund cautioned that disruptions to energy supplies are already fuelling inflationary pressures, unsettling trade flows and rattling financial markets, creating fresh vulnerabilities for both advanced and emerging economies while complicating recovery efforts for countries such as Ghana.

The conflict, which intensified in late February, has injected renewed volatility into global markets, with investors and policymakers closely monitoring ceasefire negotiations and their potential impact on commodity prices and supply chains.

Speaking ahead of the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated that expectations for global growth have shifted sharply.

“In fact, had it not been for this shock, we would have been upgrading global growth. But now, even our most hopeful scenario involves a growth downgrade,” she stated.

She attributed the deteriorating outlook to a convergence of shocks hitting the global economy simultaneously, including infrastructure damage, supply chain disruptions and declining investor confidence.

“Why? Because of significant infrastructure damage, supply disruptions, losses of confidence, and other scarring effects,” she explained.

Georgieva also highlighted persistent uncertainty surrounding critical global trade and energy corridors, warning that the full impact of the crisis remains unpredictable.

“So the reality is, we don't truly know what the future holds for transits through the Strait of Hormuz or, for that matter, for the recovery of regional air traffic,” she said.

Despite hopes for a resolution, she cautioned that the damage to growth momentum could be lasting. “What we do know is that growth will be slower; even if the new peace is durable.”

The IMF’s assessment underscores mounting fears that rising geopolitical tensions could derail fragile economic recovery efforts at a time when many countries are still grappling with the aftershocks of recent global crises.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiama, are expected to join global fiscal and monetary leaders at the meetings, which will run from April 13 to April 19.

Deliberations are expected to focus on the global economic outlook, regional growth dynamics, climate financing, and coordinated strategies to navigate ongoing instability in trade and energy markets.