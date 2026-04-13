Minority Caucus concludes 3-day cocoa farmers visits in Bono Region

The Minority Caucus, led by the Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, successfully concluded a three-day intensive engagement with cocoa farmers across the Bono Region on Sunday.

The tour, which began with preliminary meetings, saw the team interact directly with farmers in key cocoa-growing constituencies and communities.

The engagements started in Dormaa West at Krakrom, followed by Dormaa Central at Asunsu, Dormaa East at Alhajikrom, and Berekum West at Gyamfikrom. Farmers in these areas openly expressed their frustrations over reduced cocoa prices, delayed payments, and the rising cost of production, calling for urgent intervention.

On the second day, the team continued to Berekum East at Akroforo and Jaman South at Miremano, where similar concerns were raised. Farmers described the situation as unbearable, highlighting how the price cut and unpaid monies are affecting their ability to sustain their families and maintain their farms.

The final day of the tour covered Sunyani East at Yawsae, Tain at Badu, and Wenchi at Tromeso.

Across all communities visited, the message from farmers remained consistent — a strong demand for the restoration of the previous cocoa price, immediate payment of outstanding monies, and renewed government commitment to the cocoa sector.

The Minority Caucus assured farmers that their voices have been heard and will be carried to Parliament and the national stage.

The team reaffirmed its resolve to continue advocating for fair pricing, prompt payments, and policies that protect the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

The Bono Region tour forms part of a broader nationwide movement to ensure justice and relief for farmers across Ghana.