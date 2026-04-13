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Eduwatch urges GES to publish district quotas amid teacher recruitment concerns

  Mon, 13 Apr 2026
Education Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare
MON, 13 APR 2026
Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has called on the Ghana Education Service to make public district-level recruitment quotas to ensure transparency and fairness in its ongoing teacher recruitment exercise.

The GES, in a vacancy notice issued on April 10, 2026, invited applications from qualified graduates with Bachelor of Education and related qualifications for teaching positions across the country. The application window is expected to close on April 17, 2026.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, April 12, Kofi Asare stressed that disclosing quotas allocated to each district would enhance accountability in how teachers are distributed nationwide.

According to him, making the quota system public would empower civil society organisations and other education stakeholders to track placements and ensure that teachers are deployed to areas where they are most needed.

He noted that the current system risks deepening disparities, with some districts already overstaffed while others, particularly deprived communities, continue to struggle with acute teacher shortages.

“We require that the GES will be transparent. They should publish the quotas that they are giving to every district so that CSOs based on the quotas will go to every district and demand accountability from the district directors on how they distribute their quotas.

“We need to make sure that nobody goes to the district that is already overpopulated. We call on GES to be transparent. Publish the quotas,” he emphasised.

Kofi Asare also urged government to honour its commitment to introduce a 20 percent incentive for teachers posted to deprived areas, arguing that such a policy would help attract and retain personnel in underserved communities.

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged from some unemployed teachers participating in the recruitment process, who say they are encountering difficulties with the online application portal.

According to the applicants, some Colleges of Education were initially not listed on the platform, forcing candidates to select incorrect institutions in order to complete their submissions.

The issues come at a time when thousands of graduates are competing for limited teaching opportunities under the nationwide recruitment exercise.

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