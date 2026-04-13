Europe welcomes Magyar victory as Orban concedes defeat in Hungary's elections

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has conceded defeat in Sunday's elections to his rival, conservative Peter Magyar, a former government insider and political newcomer who has promised "system change" for the country.



Speaking to supporters on Sunday evening, Orban declared: "The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous.

"We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party."

His rival, Tisza Party's Peter Magyar said in a post on social media that "Prime Minister Viktor Orban just called to congratulate us on our victory."

Across Budapest, cars were honking horns in celebration and crowds of cheering people took to the streets.

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On one side of the Danube River, several attendees who had been waiting for hours for Orban to appear were seen crying after watching his speech conceding to Magyar.

Fidesz supporters shouted the nationalistic chant "Ria, Ria, Hungaria" and shouted "You will regret this!"

"We feel horrible, betrayed," a middle-aged woman who voted for Fidesz said.

On the other side, a huge amount of excitement was felt at Tisza's event. “It's amazing,” Sara Becker, 27, told reporters as Orban was giving his concession speech. “I think it [will] be a better country.”

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Europe congratulates Magyar

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has posted on X: "Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight."

"Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together, we are stronger. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger."

Magyar's victory will likely spell an end to Hungary's adversarial role inside the EU, possibly opening the way for a €90 billion loan to Ukraine blocked by Orbán.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to Magyar to congratulate him on his victory.

"France welcomes what has been a victory in terms of people taking part in the democratic process, and a victory which shows the attachment of the Hungarian people to the values of the European Union and for Hungary's role in Europe," Macron wrote on X. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined in the chorus of congratulations to Magyar in an online post:

"The Hungarian people have decided. My heartfelt congratulations on your electoral success," he wrote in a post on X.

"I am looking forward to working with you. Let's join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe."

(With newswires)

