Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition as developer defends exercise

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has distanced her office and local authorities from the demolition exercise carried out at the Kaajaano fishing community in the La Dadekotopon Municipality.

The early morning operation on Saturday, April 11, saw several structures pulled down, leaving dozens of residents displaced and in distress. Residents said the exercise began around 6 a.m. and involved bulldozers and other heavy-duty equipment.

During a visit to the area on Sunday, April 12, the Minister expressed concern, stressing that the demolition was undertaken without the knowledge of key authorities.

“I contacted those carrying out the exercise and appealed to them to halt the demolition. REGSEC was not informed of this operation, neither was the MCE, and even your MP had no prior knowledge of it.

“We are here to ensure that a proper arrangement is made to provide accommodation for all of you. That is why we are here,” she said.

She assured affected residents that steps would be taken to secure temporary accommodation and address their immediate needs.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Anyok Holdings, Clemence Gyato, defended the exercise, describing it as long overdue.

He explained that the demolition followed years of engagement with occupants and was necessary to reclaim encroached government land for a planned coastal development project.