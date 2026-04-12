Not the First Time: Civilian Deaths from Nigerian Air Force Strikes

The recent airstrike in northeastern Nigeria where civilians were killed along the Borno–Yobe axis is not an isolated incident, but part of a recurring pattern of military errors in the country’s counterinsurgency operations.

Latest Incident (April 2026)

Nigerian airstrike leaves 200 feared dead in Yobe, councilor and residents say

At least 100 dead in Nigeria after air force 'misfire' on market, sources say

A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting insurgents reportedly hit a civilian market in Yobe State.

Casualty estimates range from over 100 to nearly 200 civilians killed.

The military said the strike was aimed at militants but acknowledged operations in the area.

However, analysts stress this tragedy reflects a long-standing pattern, not a one-off mistake.

A Pattern of Repeated “Accidental” Airstrikes

The Rann Bombing (2017 – Borno State)

A Nigerian Air Force jet mistakenly bombed a displaced persons camp in Rann.

At least 115 civilians were killed, including aid workers.

It remains one of the deadliest military errors in Nigeria’s history.

Kaduna Religious Gathering Strike (2023)

A military drone strike hit a religious gathering in Tudun Biri.

Over 85–120 civilians killed, many buried in mass graves.

Nasarawa (Rukubi) Strike (2023)

Around 40 civilians killed, mostly herders.

Sokoto & Zamfara Incidents (2024–2025)

Sokoto (2024): Villages bombed, civilians killed during anti-bandit operations.

Zamfara (2025):

At least 15–20 civilians killed in mistaken strikes.

Victims often included farmers or vigilantes misidentified as militants.

Human Rights Watch

Other Documented Cases

Katsina, Sokoto, and other northern states have recorded multiple smaller incidents with civilian deaths.

Scale of the Problem

Since 2017, estimates suggest:

400–500+ civilians killed in accidental airstrikes.

These incidents occur across:

Borno (insurgency zone)

Northwest states (banditry zones like Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina)

Why These Incidents Keep Happening

Experts and rights groups point to several recurring issues:

Faulty intelligence: Civilians mistaken for insurgents

Poor surveillance: Inability to distinguish gatherings (markets, religious events)

Operational pressure: Quick-response strikes in active conflict zones

Lack of accountability: Investigations often unclear or unpublished

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly called for independent investigations and reforms.

Conclusion

The Borno–Yobe tragedy highlights a systemic problem in Nigeria’s air warfare strategy. While airstrikes remain central to fighting insurgents like Boko Haram, the repeated killing of civilians continues to raise:

Ethical concerns

Legal questions

And growing distrust among affected communities

Until intelligence, targeting, and accountability improve, such incidents risk remaining a tragic cycle rather than isolated mistakes.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880