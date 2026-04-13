US court clears ex-MASLOC boss for extradition to Ghana over criminal conviction

A United States District Court in Nevada has authorised the extradition of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Christine Tamakloe-Attionu, to Ghana to face criminal conviction.

In a decisive ruling, the court affirmed its jurisdiction over both the case and the accused, while also upholding the validity and enforceability of the extradition treaty between the United States and Ghana.

The court further confirmed that the individual before it is the same person being sought by Ghanaian authorities, noting that all supporting documents submitted in the extradition request were duly certified and met legal requirements.

It also determined that there is sufficient probable cause to believe she committed the offences cited by Ghana, clearing a major legal hurdle in the extradition process.

Based on these findings, the court formally certified her extradition and ordered that she be held in the custody of the United States Marshals Service, pending a final decision by the U.S. Secretary of State on whether she will be surrendered to Ghana.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was earlier convicted in Ghana in April 2024 and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour on charges including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy, money laundering and procurement breaches.

Court records indicate that she left Ghana before the conclusion of her trial after being granted permission to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The latest development marks a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to enforce the court’s judgment and secure her return to serve her sentence, in a case that has attracted widespread public interest amid ongoing attempts to recover state funds linked to alleged financial misconduct at MASLOC.