The era of awarding projects and not completing them is over — DCE Bawku West

The District Chief Executive for Bawku West, James Ayamweogo, has declared that the era of awarding contracts without completion is over, assuring residents of a renewed commitment to delivering projects on schedule.

He made the remarks during a mini durbar held to commission a number of development projects across the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region. According to him, the government has taken steps to ensure progress on all awarded contracts by paying contractors in advance to enable them mobilise to site.

The projects commissioned include a maternity block at Gbantongo, an OPD block at Sapeliga, 3-unit classroom blocks at Timonde, Adonsi and Zabzoaga, as well as 30 boreholes across the district. Others are a health centre at Toende, the completion of 10 lockable stores at the Sapeliga market, rehabilitation of the District Coordinator’s residence, the MOFA office in Zebilla, and the District Chief Executive’s residence.

Mr Ayamweogo expressed appreciation to the beneficiary communities for their continued support and urged contractors handling ongoing projects to prioritise quality work and ensure timely completion.

During a tour of the Community Day Senior High School at Sapeliga, he revealed that documentation for additional infrastructure, including teachers’ quarters and dormitories, has been submitted for approval. He assured residents that the school would be open for academic activities this term.

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Ebenezer Ndebilla Alumire, called on beneficiary communities to take ownership of the projects to ensure their longevity. He also pledged to continue lobbying for more development initiatives in the area.