“Avocados over cocoa” — Hon. Damoah raises alarm over declining value of Ghana’s cocoa

Concerns over the declining fortunes of Ghana’s cocoa sector took a dramatic turn this week as Hon. Colonel Kwadwo Damoah highlighted what he described as a worrying shift in rural economic realities.

Speaking to farmers in Miremalo, the Jaman South MP criticized the handling of the cocoa industry under President John Dramani Mahama, claiming that cocoa once a highly prized commodity, is losing its value at an alarming rate.

In a remark that has since sparked conversation, Hon. Damoah pointed out that thieves are now bypassing cocoa beans in favor of avocado pears. The statement, though symbolic, reflects deeper concerns about the crop’s declining profitability.

“Cocoa used to be the pride of this country,” he said. “Today, even thieves don’t find it worthwhile.”

According to Hon. Damoah, the situation underscores the economic pressures facing farmers, many of whom depend heavily on cocoa for their livelihoods.

He attributed the downturn to policy failures, arguing that inadequate support systems and unfavorable pricing structures have weakened the sector.

Local farmers in the Jaman South constituency backed his claims, describing growing hardships in maintaining cocoa farms amid rising input costs and uncertain returns. Some noted that the lack of incentives has forced younger generations to abandon cocoa farming altogether.

The MP warned that if urgent steps are not taken to revive the industry, Ghana risks losing its longstanding position as a global cocoa powerhouse. He called for renewed investment, better pricing mechanisms, and stronger engagement with farmers to rebuild trust and sustainability in the sector.

The comments add to increasing pressure on policymakers to address the challenges confronting cocoa production, as stakeholders demand practical solutions to restore the crop’s economic relevance.