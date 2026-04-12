Minority caucus continues cocoa tour in Bono Region, raises alarm over farmers’ conditions

The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament has continued its engagement with cocoa farmers in the Bono Region as part of its ongoing tour aimed at assessing challenges in the sector.

The delegation, led by the Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, spent the second day of the tour visiting cocoa-growing communities across Jaman South, Berekum East, and Berekum West.

During the interactions, farmers openly voiced strong concerns about worsening economic conditions affecting their livelihoods. Key issues raised included falling cocoa prices, delayed payments for produce already supplied, and general financial hardship within the cocoa value chain.

Many farmers appealed to the Minority Caucus to take their concerns to Parliament and push for urgent interventions.

They called for fair and more stable pricing mechanisms, as well as measures to ensure prompt payment for cocoa deliveries.

The Minority delegation noted the grievances and reiterated its commitment to advocating for policies that support farmers and strengthen the cocoa sector, which remains a critical pillar of the national economy.

The tour continues as the Caucus gathers further input from farming communities across the region.