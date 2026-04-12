“What’s your position on cocoa price cut?” – Annoh-Dompreh questions Asiedu Nketiah's silence

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has raised concerns about what he describes as the stoning silence of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on the recent reduction in cocoa producer prices.

Speaking during an engagement with farmers at Badu in the Tain Constituency, an area widely regarded as a political stronghold of Mr. Asiedu Nketia, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh challenged the NDC Chairman to publicly declare his stance on the issue.

He emphasized that the matter transcends partisan politics and directly affects the livelihoods of thousands of cocoa farmers.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, farmers are grappling with severe economic hardship due to price reductions and payment delays.

He argued that individuals with national leadership ambitions must demonstrate accountability and responsiveness to such pressing concerns.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also referenced claims attributed to NDC Deputy Director of Operations, Mustapha Gbande, regarding alleged financial allocations within party structures.

He contrasted these claims with the struggles of cocoa farmers, many of whom remain unpaid despite months of waiting.

He questioned why party leadership appears disengaged while farmers face worsening conditions, insisting that political leaders must prioritize the welfare of citizens over internal party matters.

The controversy follows the government’s decision to reduce the cocoa producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag for the 2025/2026 season.

The move has sparked widespread dissatisfaction across cocoa-growing regions, with farmers citing rising input costs and delayed payments as key challenges threatening the sustainability of their work.

During the Badu engagement, both cocoa and cashew farmers voiced their frustrations, describing declining living standards and calling for urgent intervention. Many appealed to political leaders across the spectrum to restore fair pricing mechanisms and ensure timely payments.

The Minority has indicated that it will continue its nationwide tour to engage farmers and amplify their concerns. As pressure mounts, stakeholders are calling for swift policy responses to address the growing unrest within Ghana’s cocoa sector.