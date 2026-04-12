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LEG holds social accountability and governance forum in Kenyasi

By Richard Kofi Boahen
General News Participants after the forum held at the conference hall of the Asutifi North District Assembly in Kenyasi
SUN, 12 APR 2026
Participants after the forum held at the conference hall of the Asutifi North District Assembly in Kenyasi

A social accountability and governance forum has been held in Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region as part of efforts to promote transparency and ensure accountability in the utilization of the Mineral Development Fund (MDF) in mining communities.

The forum was organized by Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG), a national research and advocacy non-governmental organization operating in 46 communities across seven administrative regions of Ghana.

Organized in collaboration with AMRWV and STAR-Ghana, with support from the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, the forum was held under the theme, “Enhancing equitable utilization of mineral revenue through inclusive sustainable development.”

The event brought together key stakeholders, including the Asutifi North District Chief Executive (DCE), the Coordinating Director, key staff of the District Assembly, members of the District Budget Sub-Committee, and mineral revenue utilization volunteers.

Addressing participants, the Executive Director of LEG, Mr. Richard Adjei-Poku, indicated that the forum was informed by findings from a baseline study on MDF utilization in the district. According to him, most respondents revealed limited or no knowledge of how the fund had been used in their communities.

Mr. Adjei-Poku acknowledged that although the Asutifi North District Assembly had undertaken several projects with MDF resources, public awareness of these initiatives remained low.

He therefore recommended that all projects funded through the MDF be clearly labeled to enhance visibility and correct public misconceptions regarding the fund’s impact.

He further emphasized the critical roles of the three main stakeholders in mining – government, mining companies, and host communities – stressing that each has distinct rights and responsibilities.

Mr. Adjei-Poku also highlighted some of the challenges associated with mining activities, including environmental degradation, social conflicts, economic hardships, and health concerns such as cancer, hypertension, skin diseases, and malaria.

He underscored the importance of responsible mineral resource management, noting that effective utilization of MDF resources should focus on projects that deliver long-term social and economic benefits to communities.

The Asutifi North DCE, Mr. Hafiz Dauda, commended LEG and its partners for organizing the forum, describing it as both timely and insightful.

He pledged the Assembly’s continued support for initiatives aimed at improving transparency and sustainable development in the district.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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