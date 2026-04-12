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Dormaa East District Targets Top Performance At 2026 First Quarter Dpcu Meeting

By Linda Osei-Fobi ISD Dormaa East
Regional News Dormaa East District Targets Top Performance At 2026 First Quarter Dpcu Meeting
SUN, 12 APR 2026

Dormaa East District Assembly has signaled its commitment to excellence by prioritizing technical training and resource mobilization to maintain its high standing on the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) and the District League Table (DLT).

​This resolution became a focal point of the first-quarter District Planning Coordinating Unit (DPCU) meeting held at the Assembly Hall on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

​In accordance with the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), the DPCU serves as the District’s "project management team." At its meetings, departmental heads are brought together to coordinate high-level goals with physical projects, such as infrastructure developments, while ensuring that local resources are used efficiently and within budget.

​This first session of the assembly, covered a comprehensive review of the current implementation status of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), the preparation progress and existing bottlenecks of the 2025 Annual Progress Report (APR) and Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) which looked at recent field findings and project implementation challenges among others.

​Addressing Technical Gaps, the District Planning Officer, Mr. Roy Amoah who moderated the meeting, identified late submission and insufficient analysis of departmental reports as significant hurdles. He noted that these "technical pitfalls" directly impact the District's overall performance scores at the regional and national levels.

​To bridge this gap, the DPCU resolved to provide intensive training for team players on report templates and detailed data analysis, encourage sectoral heads to focus on their core technical competencies and ensure the Assembly provides the necessary funding and tools to support departmental goals.

​The District Coordinating Director and Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Raphael Dodzi Sorkpor, pledged the Assembly's full support to elevate the District’s developmental status.

​He urged all members to actively assist the revenue units in improving Internally Generated Funds (IGF). He emphasized that a stronger local revenue base is essential for sustaining infrastructure projects, local economic growth, and administrative programmes.

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