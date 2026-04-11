Facing the Goal: Diagnosing Ghana’s Political Dialogue

In Ghana’s Parliament, debates often resemble a crowded road crossing where “specialist” diagnoses drown out the real problem. Just as doctors in the story misread a broken slipper as a complex illness, politicians frequently interpret national challenges through partisan lenses. The result? Citizens wait for a cobbler while MPs argue over medical jargon.
1. The Doctor’s Diagnosis: Political Bias
- Economic Crisis Misread: One side calls it “mismanagement,” the other blames “global headwinds.”
- Legal Disputes Framed as Witch-Hunts: Accountability vs. political targeting—seen in debates over the Special Prosecutor and judicial removals.
- Partisan Filters: MPs often treat straightforward issues as terminal illnesses caused by the opposing party.
2. The Road Crossing: Parliament as Theater
- - Symbolic Protests: Black attire, cocoa pods, or white apparel turn serious dialogue into performance.
- - Chaos vs. Consensus: Table-banging and chants of “no party state” (2025–2026) show how diagnosis overshadows the patient—the nation.
- - Public Spectacle: Like doctors performing for each other, MPs often play to the gallery instead of solving problems.
3. The Cobbler: The Real Needs of Ghanaians
- Simple Needs Ignored: Citizens ask for hospital beds, stable electricity, and better schools.
- Disconnect Highlighted: While MPs debate constitutional lesions, voters demand practical repairs.
- ACEPA’s Call: Parliament must shift from inflaming debate to enlightening it, listening to the people’s request for a cobbler.
4. Face the Goal
- National Interest Over Partisanship: MPs must look beyond party colors to the actual state of the slipper.
- Policy Over Propaganda: Move from vocal noise to fervent work, serving the people who entrusted them with power.
- Recent Example: The 2026 State of the Nation Address showed conflicting diagnoses in action, underscoring the need for focus.
Key Reference Points
- Recent Events: 2026 SONA debates.
- Official Sources: Parliament of Ghana News Page, Presidency’s official documents.
- Civil Society Reports: ACEPA’s recommendations on parliamentary dialogue.
The Cobbler’s Lesson
After a morning walk, a group of doctors stood at a road crossing enjoying cups of tea. They saw a man limping towards them.
- One doctor said: “He has Left Knee Arthritis.”
- Another: “It’s Plantar Fasciitis.”
- A third: “Just an Ankle Sprain.”
- A fourth: “Lower Motor Neuron lesion.”
- A fifth: “Hemiplegia Scissors Gait.”
But before the sixth could speak, the man reached them and asked simply:
“Is there any cobbler nearby who can repair my slippers, please?”
That is exactly how opinions often swirl around our issues—complex diagnoses, partisan debates, endless theories—while the real need is simple.
👉 The lesson: Don’t be distracted by the noise. Face your God, stay focused, and fervent in prayer. He will answer you soon. Amen.
✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]