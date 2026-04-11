Facing the Goal: Diagnosing Ghana’s Political Dialogue

In Ghana’s Parliament, debates often resemble a crowded road crossing where “specialist” diagnoses drown out the real problem. Just as doctors in the story misread a broken slipper as a complex illness, politicians frequently interpret national challenges through partisan lenses. The result? Citizens wait for a cobbler while MPs argue over medical jargon.

1. The Doctor’s Diagnosis: Political Bias

Economic Crisis Misread : One side calls it “ mismanagement ,” the other blames “ global headwinds.”

: One side calls it “ ,” the other blames “ Legal Disputes Framed as Witch-Hunts : Accountability vs. political targeting—seen in debates over the Special Prosecutor and judicial removals.

: Accountability vs. political targeting—seen in debates over the Special Prosecutor and judicial removals. Partisan Filters: MPs often treat straightforward issues as terminal illnesses caused by the opposing party.

2. The Road Crossing: Parliament as Theater

- Symbolic Protests: Black attire, cocoa pods, or white apparel turn serious dialogue into performance.

- Chaos vs. Consensus: Table-banging and chants of “no party state” (2025–2026) show how diagnosis overshadows the patient—the nation.

- Public Spectacle: Like doctors performing for each other, MPs often play to the gallery instead of solving problems.

3. The Cobbler: The Real Needs of Ghanaians

Simple Needs Ignored : Citizens ask for hospital beds, stable electricity, and better schools.

: Citizens ask for hospital beds, stable electricity, and better schools. Disconnect Highlighted: While MPs debate constitutional lesions, voters demand practical repairs.

While MPs debate constitutional lesions, voters demand practical repairs. ACEPA’s Call: Parliament must shift from inflaming debate to enlightening it, listening to the people’s request for a cobbler.

4. Face the Goal



National Interest Over Partisanship: MPs must look beyond party colors to the actual state of the slipper.

MPs must look beyond party colors to the actual state of the slipper. Policy Over Propaganda : Move from vocal noise to fervent work, serving the people who entrusted them with power.

: Move from vocal noise to fervent work, serving the people who entrusted them with power. Recent Example: The 2026 State of the Nation Address showed conflicting diagnoses in action, underscoring the need for focus.

Key Reference Points



Recent Events : 2026 SONA debates.

: 2026 SONA debates. Official Sources : Parliament of Ghana News Page, Presidency’s official documents.

: Parliament of Ghana News Page, Presidency’s official documents. Civil Society Reports: ACEPA’s recommendations on parliamentary dialogue.

The Cobbler’s Lesson

After a morning walk, a group of doctors stood at a road crossing enjoying cups of tea. They saw a man limping towards them.

One doctor said: “He has Left Knee Arthritis.”

Another: “It’s Plantar Fasciitis.”

A third: “Just an Ankle Sprain.”

A fourth: “Lower Motor Neuron lesion.”

A fifth: “Hemiplegia Scissors Gait.”

But before the sixth could speak, the man reached them and asked simply:

“Is there any cobbler nearby who can repair my slippers, please?”

That is exactly how opinions often swirl around our issues—complex diagnoses, partisan debates, endless theories—while the real need is simple.

👉 The lesson: Don’t be distracted by the noise. Face your God, stay focused, and fervent in prayer. He will answer you soon. Amen.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]