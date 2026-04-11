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Facing the Goal: Diagnosing Ghana’s Political Dialogue

Feature Article Facing the Goal: Diagnosing Ghana’s Political Dialogue
SAT, 11 APR 2026

In Ghana’s Parliament, debates often resemble a crowded road crossing where “specialist” diagnoses drown out the real problem. Just as doctors in the story misread a broken slipper as a complex illness, politicians frequently interpret national challenges through partisan lenses. The result? Citizens wait for a cobbler while MPs argue over medical jargon.

1. The Doctor’s Diagnosis: Political Bias

  • Economic Crisis Misread: One side calls it “mismanagement,” the other blames “global headwinds.”
  • Legal Disputes Framed as Witch-Hunts: Accountability vs. political targeting—seen in debates over the Special Prosecutor and judicial removals.
  • Partisan Filters: MPs often treat straightforward issues as terminal illnesses caused by the opposing party.

2. The Road Crossing: Parliament as Theater

  • - Symbolic Protests: Black attire, cocoa pods, or white apparel turn serious dialogue into performance.
  • - Chaos vs. Consensus: Table-banging and chants of “no party state” (2025–2026) show how diagnosis overshadows the patient—the nation.
  • - Public Spectacle: Like doctors performing for each other, MPs often play to the gallery instead of solving problems.

3. The Cobbler: The Real Needs of Ghanaians

  • Simple Needs Ignored: Citizens ask for hospital beds, stable electricity, and better schools.
  • Disconnect Highlighted: While MPs debate constitutional lesions, voters demand practical repairs.
  • ACEPA’s Call: Parliament must shift from inflaming debate to enlightening it, listening to the people’s request for a cobbler.

4. Face the Goal

  • National Interest Over Partisanship: MPs must look beyond party colors to the actual state of the slipper.
  • Policy Over Propaganda: Move from vocal noise to fervent work, serving the people who entrusted them with power.
  • Recent Example: The 2026 State of the Nation Address showed conflicting diagnoses in action, underscoring the need for focus.

Key Reference Points

  • Recent Events: 2026 SONA debates.
  • Official Sources: Parliament of Ghana News Page, Presidency’s official documents.
  • Civil Society Reports: ACEPA’s recommendations on parliamentary dialogue.

The Cobbler’s Lesson
After a morning walk, a group of doctors stood at a road crossing enjoying cups of tea. They saw a man limping towards them.

  • One doctor said: “He has Left Knee Arthritis.”
  • Another: “It’s Plantar Fasciitis.”
  • A third: “Just an Ankle Sprain.”
  • A fourth: “Lower Motor Neuron lesion.”
  • A fifth: “Hemiplegia Scissors Gait.”

But before the sixth could speak, the man reached them and asked simply:

“Is there any cobbler nearby who can repair my slippers, please?”

That is exactly how opinions often swirl around our issues—complex diagnoses, partisan debates, endless theories—while the real need is simple.

👉 The lesson: Don’t be distracted by the noise. Face your God, stay focused, and fervent in prayer. He will answer you soon. Amen.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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