Police arrest suspect over viral video in police uniform

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video that showed her dressed in a police uniform.

The suspect, identified as Esther Obasi, appeared in the widely circulated footage wearing both official police camouflage and a standard black police uniform.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed a link between the suspect and a police officer, who was subsequently invited to assist with enquiries.

The officer later produced the suspect and explained to investigators that he had given the uniform to her to wash.

The arrest was carried out by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team.

Esther Obasi is currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.