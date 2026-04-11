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Sat, 11 Apr 2026 Headlines

20% rent allowance tax deducted at source by Finance Ministry — Interior Ministry to security personnel

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
20% rent allowance tax deducted at source by Finance Ministry — Interior Ministry to security personnel

The Ministry of the Interior has clarified concerns over a reported 20% tax deduction on the rent allowance of security personnel.

The issue has generated public attention, with some claims suggesting the Interior Ministry was responsible for the deductions.

The Ministry has, however, distanced itself from the process.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 11, it explained that it does not have the mandate to make such deductions.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that it does not have the mandate to deduct tax from the rent allowance of security services personnel,” it said.

According to the Ministry, the deduction was carried out by the Ministry of Finance at source in line with tax regulations.

“However, the 20 percent tax deduction from the rent allowance was done by the Ministry of Finance at source in line with Tax law,” the statement added.

The Interior Ministry further assured personnel of government commitment to their welfare and urged them to remain calm.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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