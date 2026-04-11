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Police arrest suspect over viral video in police uniform

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Police arrest suspect over viral video in police uniform
SAT, 11 APR 2026 1

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video that showed a civilian dressed in official police attire, sparking concern across social media platforms.

According to a statement from the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, the suspect, identified as Esther Obasi, was seen in the widely circulated video wearing both a Police camouflage uniform and the standard black Police outfit.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police established a link between the suspect and a serving police officer. The officer was subsequently invited to assist with investigations and later produced the suspect to the authorities.

In his statement, the officer explained that he had given the uniforms to Esther Obasi to wash for him, a claim that is currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have since taken the suspect into custody, where she is assisting with further investigations to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/11/2026 5:44:15 PM

That's how traitors Ghanaians are. How could he do this to Ghana just because he wanted a praise from Nigerians. He should be put on trial as well

Comments1
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