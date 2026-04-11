An Open Letter to Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, on the Reality of Passport Application Delays

Dear Honourable Minister,

I write to you not only as a concerned citizen, but as a parent seeking accountability and clarity regarding the passport application process—one that has recently been described as improved under your leadership.

On 30th January, I submitted a passport application for my four‑month‑old daughter under the premium service at a cost of GHC 700. As publicly communicated, this service guarantees expedited processing within 15 working days. The official printout issued at the time of application reflected this commitment, indicating a collection date of 13th February.

Today, we are in April, and the passport is still not ready.

A follow‑up visit to the passport office provided no reassurance. I was informed that the passport had not yet been processed, and more troublingly, no new collection date could be provided. This leaves me—and undoubtedly many others—in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Honourable Minister, this experience raises important questions:

What exactly has improved in the passport application process?

Why is a premium service failing to meet its promised timelines?

Why are applicants left without updates or revised timelines after prolonged delays?

And crucially, have longstanding issues—such as the influence of unofficial intermediaries, commonly referred to as “goro boys”—truly been eliminated, or do they persist beneath the surface?

This is not merely a personal inconvenience. It is a matter of public trust. When citizens pay for expedited services, they do so with the expectation of reliability and professionalism. When those expectations are not met, confidence in public institutions is eroded.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, I respectfully request:

An update on the status of my application (Application ID: 26DHGYGRE2WMI01). A clear explanation for the delay beyond the stated 15 working days. Concrete measures being implemented to ensure that the improvements announced are reflected in the lived experiences of citizens.

Honourable Minister, reforms must not only be announced—they must be felt. Until the system consistently delivers on its promises, many will continue to question whether the changes are substantive or merely cosmetic.

I trust that this matter will receive your urgent attention.

Yours faithfully,

Sulemana Issifu, PhD

WhatsApp: +17853448512