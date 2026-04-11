As Osun Decides This August

As the 2026 Osun governorship election draws closer daily, the political landscape is buzzing with preparations. Parties cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are fine-tuning strategies for the much-anticipated race. According to official records, fourteen political parties will appear on the ballot, having met the stringent requirements of the electoral law.

This August 15 election is a high-stakes battle for every qualified party, but the contest effectively narrows down to three major forces: the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord Party (AP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The reasons for this three-way struggle are quite clear.

For the Accord Party, the governor - now the party's leader in the state - is leaving no stone unturned to secure a second term. His movement between parties reflects a desperate search for the support necessary to win at the polls, especially since the PDP, his original platform, has fractured significantly. Having eventually settled for his newfound haven, Adeleke's re-election bid remains the central focus of the state’s current administration.

The APC, as the leading opposition, shows even greater determination to reclaim power. After being displaced in 2022, the party is utilizing every lawful means to return to the Government House. The current body language is one of “èyíòjotèèkan” - a departure from past complacency. The massive followers the party now commands on the ground testify to a members’ resolve to see their “progressive” values return to the forefront of Osun governance.

The surge in APC support is understandable; Osun is historically a progressive stronghold, and losing it to conservatives in 2022 remains a bitter pill for many. There is a palpable drive to “take back what belongs to us”, fueled by the perception that the ruling party’s performance has not matched the humongous earnings the state has received from the federation account under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Meanwhile, the ADC, largely populated by a breakaway faction of the APC following the unresolved 2022 rift between former Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola, remains a wild card. Aregbesola seeks to prove his enduring political relevance through this platform. While he still commands an appreciable following, it remains to be seen if those numbers are enough to trigger a victory shout of “Hallelujah” or “Alhamdulillah”, come August 15.

Among the contenders, the APC candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), stands out for his competence and credibility. Applying the Biblical principle, “By their fruits we shall know them", Oebamiji’s track record in both the private sector and public service is impressive. As a two-time Commissioner for Finance and the immediate past CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), his success stories provide a suitable testimonial for taking Osun to greater heights beyond its current "pass-fail" status.

However, the APC must not be lured into a false sense of security by its current popularity. This election will not be a walkover. The party must run an all-inclusive campaign that leaves no one behind. As the saying goes, "United we stand, divided we fall." To win, the APC must reach out to all stakeholders and walk together in a multitude that is truly edifying.

May the progressives not falter again!

●Odepeju wrote from Iragbiji, Osun State.