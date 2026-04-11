How three wives, five children of man were killed in Volta Lake boat disaster

Nine people, including three wives and five children from the same family, have been confirmed dead following a boat accident on the Volta Lake at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, April 9, 2026, when a boat carrying 16 passengers was reportedly hit by a storm while travelling to Kongo in the Savannah Region.

Five passengers were rescued, while search efforts led to the recovery of several bodies. However, two victims, a woman and a child, remain missing, according to authorities.

Preliminary reports indicate that 11 of the passengers were members of a single family. The tragedy has left devastating consequences, with one survivor reportedly losing three wives, five children, and his mother in the incident.

Salaga District Police Commander, DSP Gabriel Kofi Alorsey, who confirmed the incident, described the situation as deeply distressing for the affected families.

Further details from the Savannah Regional Crime Officer, ASP Richard Osei, suggest the boat may have been overloaded, and none of the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident.

He added that before police arrived at the scene, the nine recovered bodies had already been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Maritime Authority has confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining bodies, although challenging conditions on the lake are hampering operations.

Authorities say investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. They have also renewed calls for strict adherence to safety measures on inland waterways, including the use of life jackets and compliance with approved passenger limits, to prevent similar tragedies.