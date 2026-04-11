Hungary braces for landmark election as Orban faces strongest challenge in years

In the final days before Hungary's crucial elections on Sunday, the two candidates have been criss-crossing the country, whipping up enthusiasm in rival, frantic last-minute rallies. Huge crowds of flag-waving supporters have cheered them on all week, building towards what could become Hungary's most important political moment since the fall of communism in 1989.

“What Orban says are lies,” says Georg Goya, a former soldier who now works as a plumber. “He claims that if we vote for Magyar, Hungary will be drawn into the war in Ukraine. That's complete nonsense.”

Goya wa speaking at a rally for Peter Magyar in the town of Sulysap, just outside Budapest. The opposition leader drew a vocal crowd, which cheers him on. This was Friday, 10 April – two days before the election.

Viktor Orban has been in power since 2010. Over that time, he has reshaped both his politics and the country, moving it from a fledgling post-communist democracy towards what many critics describe as a quasi-authoritarian system – one he himself has labelled an “illiberal democracy”.

In elections over the past decade, he has secured repeated victories, drawing strong support from older voters and those living in rural areas.

To counter Orban's strength outside the cities, Magyar has thrown himself into a relentless campaign schedule, often visiting several locations in a single day.

“It's now or never,” according to slogans carried by Magyar's supporters. “People are fed up with the corruption, with nepotism,” says Geor, speaking to RFI. “The government decides that there's one company which does one thing,” he adds. “There's no more competition."

Magyar's supporters are a diverse lot, but many of them are young. “I haven't met anyone here my age who supports Orban,” says Lölja, a Russian who came to Budapest to raise awareness about what she sees as misplaced sympathy for Moscow.

Magyar has campaigned on pledges to improve public services and tackle alleged government graft. His opponent, Viktor Orban – one of the closest allies of both Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the EU – has led the country of 9.5 million people since 2010.

During his tenure, Orban's ruling coalition has used its two-thirds parliamentary majority to overhaul the electoral system and deploy state resources in support of its campaigns, while business allies have reshaped the media landscape.

"Give change a chance,” is one of the campaign slogans Magyar repeated in Sulysap.

'The propaganda machine Orban has built has a massive impact before any election'

Orban hits back

On Thursday, some 2,000 Orban supporters gathered in Hungary's second largest city Debrecen, as the nationalist leader appealed to them "not put everything at risk" and to "protect what we have achieved".

"It would be really bad for Hungary if Tisza win," said Attila Szoke, a 55-year-old taxi driver, who worked in London for 22 years but returned home in 2022.

“I don't trust Magyar. From one day to the next, he turned and stabbed Fidesz in the back,” he told RFI, referring to the opposition leader's past ties to the ruling party. Magyar was formerly married to ex-justice minister Judit Varga.

Debrecen has long been a Fidesz stronghold, but the city is projected to swing to Tisza on Sunday. On Friday, Orbán campaigned in Szekesfehervar.

Russia casts long shadow over campaign for Hungary's watershed vote

But on Friday evening in Budapest, a massive rally took place on the city's iconic Hosok Square, organised by a collective of anti-Orban groups. “It's a huge rally against the current regime,” said Csaba. "Loads of Hungarian musicians perform on stage, gathering their fans. This is not organised by Tisza (Magyar's party), but it is anti-Fidesz” (Orban's party).

The festivities were set to begin at 5pm, but people started gathering hours earlier, crowding public transport and blocking roads. Police were deployed to divert traffic, and the main boulevard leading to Hosok Square was sealed off and turned into a pedestrian zone.

Meanwhile, Orban on Friday accused Hungary's opposition of trying to disrupt the election.

“Our opponents will stop at nothing to seize power,” he said in a video posted on social media, accusing them of “colluding” with foreign intelligence and threatening his supporters with violence.

“This is an organised attempt to use chaos, pressure and international vilification to call into question the decision of the Hungarian people,” he added.

Magyar, in turn, has also warned of possible interference. His comments come as US Vice President JD Vance visited the country this week, underlining Washington's support for Orban.

US President Donald Trump, in a fresh message endorsing Orban, hailed the Hungarian leader as “truly strong and powerful”.

“Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBAN… I AM WITH HIM ALL THE WAY!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, opinion polls suggest a lead for Magyar and his Tisza party. According to a survey by the Publicus Institute published earlier this week, Tisza has the support of 52 percent of decided voters, while 39 percent back Fidesz.

The survey, which had a sample size of 1,000, showed 38 percent ​support for ​Tisza ⁠among all voters, with Fidesz backed by 29 percent. ​Some 25 percent of respondents ​said ⁠they had not decided how they would vote.