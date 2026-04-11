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Somalia president congratulates World Cup-bound referee Omar Artan

By AFP
Mali Somalia referee Omar Artan (R) will officiate at the 2026 World Cup finals. By Khaled DESOUKI (AFP/File)
SAT, 11 APR 2026
Somalia referee Omar Artan (R) will officiate at the 2026 World Cup finals. By Khaled DESOUKI (AFP/File)

Somalia president Hassan Mohamud congratulated football referee Omar Artan who has made history as the first Somalian to be selected to officiate at the World Cup finals.

Artan, 34, was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA to officiate at the June-July finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

President Mohamud said Artan had raised Somalia's reputation on the international stage.

"I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis," said Mohamud.

It is not the first time that Artan has been a groundbreaker in a nation that has never qualified for an international football tournament.

Artan has been officiating in the Somali national football league championships since he became a FIFA referee in 2018.

He made his mark as the first Somalia-born referee to officiate in an African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC in Cairo in January 2025.

He has also officiated at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Algeria, and in 2025 he was named by CAF as the best men's referee of year.

However, he played no part in the AFCON finals in Morocco earlier this year despite being picked as a tournament referee.

Somalia can still dream of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, after they beat Mauritius 4-2 on penalties in March to qualify for the group stage for the first time.

The finals will be co-hosted for the first time by the three east African nations of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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