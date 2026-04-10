Beyond conflict and war: The Erosion of Meaning and the Erosion of Trust

Col. (ret.) Dr. Cătălin Balog

Introduction

“The real problem of humanity is the following: we have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology.” - Edward O. Wilson

There are times in history when the world is not only becoming more dangerous, but harder to understand. And not because information is lacking, but on the contrary, because its abundance fragments reality into multiple competing versions, each coherent in itself, but incompatible with the others. We live in such a moment.

Contemporary wars – whether we are talking about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the recurring tensions around Iran, or the latent rivalry around Taiwan – are often analysed in terms of military capability, strategic alliances, and balances of power. This approach remains necessary, but it becomes insufficient when the effects of these conflicts are no longer limited to the physical space of confrontation, but penetrate the psychological structure of societies and the way in which individuals perceive reality.

Paradoxically, today's world does not suffer from a lack of explanations, but from an inflation of explanations that do not converge towards a meaning, but produce confusion; each actor offers a coherent narrative, each side justifies its actions, and each conflict is accompanied by a sophisticated interpretative apparatus. And yet, beyond this proliferation of discourses, the dominant feeling is not clarity, there is uncertainty.

This dissonance points to an essential mutation: the question is no longer just who controls the territory, the resources or the strategic initiative, but whether there is still a common framework in which these realities can be understood, accepted and integrated. In other words, we are witnessing not only a crisis of the international order, but a crisis of meaning and an erosion of trust.

In this context, the analysis of contemporary conflicts requires a perspective shift: from visible events to the invisible mechanisms that sustain them, from political decisions to the psychology of those who make them, and from social reactions to the cognitive processes that structure them. Only through this integrated approach does it become possible to understand a reality in which instability is no longer an accident, but a systemic characteristic.

I. The Psychology of power and the illusion of control

“In war the result is never final.”- Winston Churchill

In the classical strategic imaginary, war, conflict and crisis are treated as processes susceptible to control, in which rational decision-making, supported by information and institutional capacity, allows shaping the evolution of events in a favourable direction. This vision implies, by implication, that escalation can be managed, calibrated and, ultimately, limited.

However, the historical experience of the last decades contradicts this premise in a constant and systematic way; from the interventions in Vietnam and Iraq to the more recent conflicts, a recurring pattern emerges: initial tactical success generates expectations of strategic control that, over time, prove illusory (Freedman 2013, Pape 1996). This discrepancy between the operational and strategic levels produces what the literature describes as the "escalation trap", in which every step taken to regain control leads, paradoxically, to its loss.

At the heart of this phenomenon are not only the objective limits of power, but also the psychology of decision. Political and military leaders operate in an environment characterized by structural uncertainty, time pressure, and constant public exposure, which amplifies the tendency to simplify reality and turn ambiguity into apparent certainty. In this sense, the illusion of control is not just an error of evaluation, but a psychological necessity, without which the decision itself would become impossible.

Added to this is the decisive role of cognitive biases, exhaustively documented in the literature (Kahneman 2011, Jervis 1976), such as: over-confidence, source selection and information validation, but also underestimation of adverse risk. These mechanisms do not disappear at the level of strategic decision-making; on the contrary, they are often amplified by the position of power and the informational isolation specific to the upper levels of leadership.

An additional, often underestimated, element is the symbolic dimension of the decision; leaders act not only in relation to immediate results, but also in relation to their historical image, how they will be evaluated retrospectively. This concern for legacy introduces a structural tension between prudence and action, given that risk avoidance can be perceived as weakness, while escalation can be justified as proof of determination.

Thus, the strategic decision is located at the intersection between reason and identity, between calculation and symbolic representation, which means that the result is never exclusively the product of an objective analysis, but of a complex combination of cognitive, emotional and political factors.

Under these conditions, the idea of control becomes a narrative construction rather than an operational reality, and escalation no longer appears as a clear choice, but as an almost inevitable derivation of a system that constantly tries to reduce uncertainty through action, even when this action amplifies it.

II. Psychology of the masses and the cognitive fatigue of societies

“Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.” - Walter Lippmann

If the psychology of leaders explains how decisions are generated, the psychology of the masses explains how these decisions are absorbed, reinterpreted, and ultimately lived on a collective level. Between the two levels there is not a linear relationship, but a complex mediation space, in which information, emotion and individual experience intersect in an often-unpredictable manner.

In contemporary societies, this space is profoundly affected by a structural transformation: the shift from information scarcity to information overabundance. If, in the past, limited access to data generated dependence on institutional sources, today, the proliferation of communication channels produces a fragmentation of reality into multiple competing versions, each supported by its own interpretative framework (Sunstein 2017, Lippmann 1922).

This situation does not lead, as one might assume, to a better understanding of the world, but to the emergence of an increasingly visible phenomenon: collective cognitive fatigue. Thus, the individual is no longer deprived of information, but overwhelmed by it, and this overload generates psychological defence mechanisms, the most relevant of which are: simplification, withdrawal and extreme selectivity.

In this context, the reaction of the masses to the conflict is no longer necessarily one of mobilization, as suggested by the classical models of social psychology (Le Bon 1895), reinterpreted in the context of contemporary digital media (Castells 2009), but one of fragmentation and dissociation. Part of the population internalizes highly polarized narratives, while another part retreats into a form of apparent neutrality, characterized by cynicism, mistrust, and disengagement.

This dynamic is amplified by the role of strategic communication and digital media, which no longer function exclusively as information tools, but as mechanisms for shaping perception. In an environment in which each actor builds his own narrative universe, the truth is no longer contested by argument, but by multiplication; There is no longer a dominant version, but a permanent competition between incompatible interpretations.

The result is a subtle but profound transformation of the individual's relationship to reality; instead of a coherent understanding of the world, a state of diffuse uncertainty arises, in which events are perceived as a continuous flow rather than as intelligible processes. Thus, war becomes simultaneously ubiquitous and distant, real and abstract, relevant and, paradoxically, difficult to integrate into personal experience.

This dissonance produces cumulative effects on the social structure, and in the absence of a common framework of interpretation, trust – both in institutions and between individuals – begins to erode not necessarily through an explicit rejection, but through a silent retraction, in which people no longer necessarily seek the truth, but bearable variants of it.

In this sense, cognitive fatigue is not only a consequence of the volume of information, but also of the lack of convergence of meaning. The individual is no longer confronted only with the complexity of reality, but with the impossibility of integrating it into a coherent narrative, which generates a persistent state of inner tension.

This state does not always manifest itself through visible reactions, but often through subtle forms of adaptation: reducing interest in external events, avoiding exposure to contradictory information, or taking refuge in limited but stable spaces of meaning. In this way, society does not necessarily become more explosively unstable, but more profoundly fragile.

From this perspective, the masses are no longer just a reaction factor to the political decision, but a sensitive indicator of the state of the system. When societies begin to lose their ability to understand, not just accept, the world in which they live, the crisis goes beyond the political level and becomes one of an existential nature.

Paradoxically, in an age where communication is faster and more extensive than ever, what is eroding is not access to information, but the ability to construct meaning from information. Moreover, this loss does not immediately produce revolt or change, but first of all an apparent silence, under which a tension slowly accumulates that is difficult to quantify, but impossible to ignore in the long term.

III. The world as a fragmented system: beyond conflicts, the same rupture

“The centre cannot hold; things fall apart.” - W. B. Yeats

Viewed separately, contemporary conflicts can be explained by distinct causes: historical rivalries, strategic interests, regional dynamics, or power imbalances. However, this fragmented approach risks hiding a deeper reality: the fact that these conflicts are not just independent events, but manifestations of the same systemic dislocation.

The war in Ukraine, the recurrent tensions around Iran, the chronic instability in the Middle East and the latent strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific should not be understood only as episodes of a global competition, but as expressions of a world in which the centre of coherence of the international order is progressively eroding.

This erosion is not the result of a single actor or a single decision, but of an accumulation of structural tensions that have weakened, over time, the ability of the international system to produce stability and predictability (Waltz 1979; Mearsheimer 2001). In a deeper sense, what is fragmented is not only the balance of power, but the trust in the existence of a common framework of rules and meaning.

In the case of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, traditional geopolitical analysis emphasizes elements such as regional security, the expansion of alliances and territorial control. Beyond these dimensions, however, the conflict reflects a broader rift between two different ways of interpreting the international order and the legitimacy of political action. This rupture cannot be resolved exclusively by military means, because it is not only material, but also conceptual.

Similarly, tensions around Iran go beyond the strict logic of nuclear security or regional rivalries. They express a confrontation between different models of political organization, identity and power projection, in a context in which traditional mechanisms of negotiation and stabilization are becoming increasingly fragile. Under these circumstances, every intervention, even when strategically justified, risks amplifying long-term instability, rather than reducing it.

The case of Taiwan, although still located in the zone of potential conflict, illustrates the same logic of fragmentation: it is not just a territorial dispute or the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, but a latent confrontation between different visions of sovereignty, the international order and the legitimacy of state action. In this sense, the tension is not only geopolitical, but also normative.

These examples, although distinct in manifestation, converge towards the same conclusion: the current world no longer functions as a coherent system, but as a set of partially interconnected but conceptually divergent subsystems. Each actor operates within its own frame of reference, each conflict is interpreted through different grids, and consensus becomes increasingly difficult to achieve.

In this context, notions such as 'international order' or 'global stability' are gradually losing their operational content and becoming normative formulas rather than actual realities. The system is no longer able to absorb and regulate voltages predictably, leading to recurrent crises that are difficult to delineate and much more difficult to close.

This fragmentation has direct consequences on the way conflicts are perceived and managed: in the absence of a common framework of interpretation, each action is simultaneously justified and contested, each intervention is perceived differently by the actors involved, and legitimacy becomes relative, dependent on the position from which it is evaluated (Hurrell 2007).

Moreover, global interdependence turns these conflicts into phenomena with systemic impact, and there are no longer local crises in the strict sense, as their effects – economic, informational or psychological – quickly propagate beyond the original geographical space. Thus, instability is no longer contained, but distributed.

Under these conditions, the world is not only in a period of transition to another international order, but at a time when the very idea of order is being questioned. And not because it has disappeared completely, but because it is no longer perceived as universally valid or legitimate enough to generate consensus.

This is the fundamental rupture; not between states, but between parallel realities that no longer converge. And in such a world, conflicts are no longer just about territory or power, but about the impossibility of reconciling these realities in a common framework.

Conclusion. Manifesto: between lucidity and responsibility

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” - Albert Einstein

Traditionally, analyses of the international order conclude by making policy recommendations or anticipating developmental scenarios. Such an approach implies, implicitly, the existence of a stable framework for action and sufficient tools to correct slippages. However, it is precisely this premise that is being questioned today.

The contemporary world is not only facing a succession of crises, but a transformation of the conditions in which these crises can be understood and managed. In this context, the question is no longer only what decisions are taken, but whether these decisions can still produce coherent effects in a fragmented system, marked by mistrust and structural uncertainty.

For leaders, this implies a responsibility that goes beyond the traditional framework of geopolitical competition. It is no longer enough to demonstrate the capacity for action or to assert political will. In the absence of a conscious effort to limit escalation and restore minimum predictability frameworks, every decision risks becoming part of a cumulative chain of instability that is difficult to control later.

For companies, the effects are less visible immediately, but more profound in the long term. The erosion of trust, fragmentation of perception and cognitive fatigue do not necessarily produce spectacular reactions, but slow transformations in the way individuals relate to reality, authority and the future. In this sense, the major risk is not only the conflict itself, but the normalization of a state of insecurity and uncertainty.

In such a world, the temptation to simplify becomes stronger and stronger; Reductive explanations, binary narratives and the appeal to apparent certainties offer immediate psychological comfort, but at the same time contribute to deepening the rupture between perception and reality. In the long term, this dynamic does not stabilize, but weakens the system.

Therefore, any serious reflection on the present must start from an uncomfortable recognition: there are no longer simple solutions to complex problems, and the attempt to treat them as such inevitably generates unintended consequences.

However, this finding does not lead to resignation. On the contrary, it requires a recalibration of the way in which objectives are formulated and results evaluated. In an environment characterized by structural uncertainty, success can no longer be defined exclusively in terms of victory, but in terms of limiting risk, reducing escalation and maintaining spaces of stability.

At the same time, it becomes essential to regain a dimension often neglected in strategic analysis: the human dimension. Beyond theoretical models, indicators and scenarios, each conflict produces real effects on the lives of individuals, and ignoring this reality contributes to the decoupling of political decision from its social consequences.

An international system that is no longer perceived as capable of providing meaning, predictability and a minimum of equity risks losing not only its legitimacy, but also its functionality. Under these conditions, stability can no longer be imposed exclusively by force or negotiated exclusively by interests, but must be rebuilt, gradually, by restoring trust – both between states and between individuals and institutions.

This is not an appeal to idealism, but a pragmatic observation: without a minimum of convergence of meaning, no system can function sustainably (Arendt 1958; Bauman 2000). In a world where realities become parallel and interpretations irreconcilable, the risk is not only conflict, but the inability to end it.

Ultimately, what is at stake is not only the architecture of international relations, but the human capacity to build and maintain a common framework of understanding. Without this framework, order becomes fragile, and stability – temporary.

In this sense, the fundamental question is no longer who will dominate or who will win, but whether the contemporary world can still find a balance between power, responsibility and meaning.

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