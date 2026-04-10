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Let’s not play politics with anti-LGBTQ bill — Sam George tells Ntim Fordjour

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Reverend John Ntim Fordjourleft and Samuel Nartey George
FRI, 10 APR 2026 5
Reverend John Ntim Fordjour[left] and Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has called for restraint in the political debate surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

His remarks come amid renewed political exchanges between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the status of the bill.

The opposition NPP has accused President John Dramani Mahama of double standards after the President recently stated that socio-econimic issues currently take priority over the bill.

In response to the President, Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, urged the President to revise his priority list and ensure the bill is passed and signed into law without delay.

However, speaking in an interview with 1957 News on Friday, April 10, Sam George asserted that there is currently no bill before the President for assent.

“There is no bill currently before the President for him to sign,” he said.

He further appealed for unity among political actors and civil society groups to ensure the bill is advanced through the proper legislative process.

“Let’s not play politics with this matter. This is a collective fight,” he stated.

The Minister stressed that concerns around family values and child protection remain central to the debate and should be treated as a national issue rather than a partisan one.

In what appears as a disagreement with the President's comment, Sam George asserted that the bill is a priority that can be pursued simultaneously with socio-econimic issues.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Agorkoli | 4/10/2026 11:01:33 PM

This Sam George is short memory politician and maggot in the NDC who speaks as if he's brain is under his foot. Now that he knew LGBTQ cannot not politicized in Ghana?. Eiiii Ghana. Hmmm

Comments5
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