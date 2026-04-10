Heavy downpour causes havoc at Drobo, renders many persons homeless  

A downpour that hit parts of the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region on Thursday has caused extensive destruction to houses and properties at Drobo, the municipal capital.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from residents that one Victor Asiedu, narrowly escaped death when his room collapsed during the rains which was accompanied with heavy windstorms.

It ripped the roofing of many houses, uprooted some trees, and badly damaged some houses and accordingly rendered many people homeless.

Most of the affected persons were presently perching with some relations and friends.

Speaking to the GNA, Madam Siata Watara, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly was presently assessing the level of damage.

She said the downpour also uprooted some trees around her residence and thanked God that she was not in the house when the rains started, saying that she had since visited Asiedu who was presently responding to treatment at a Hospital in the area.

Madam Watara sympathised with the affected persons and assured that the Assembly would do everything possible to assist them.

“My brother, we don’t even understand what is happening here now. A similar disaster happened at Kwasibourkrom three weeks ago and we are yet to support the victims too”, she stated.

Kwadwo Yeboah, a resident told the GNA that the rain started around 1900 hours and appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support the affected people to re-roof their houses.

He said the rains flooded the rooms of many of the affected persons and appealed for humanitarian aid from Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropic organisations.

GNA