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Police restore calm after deadly clashes between Asisiriwa and Brodekwano

  Fri, 10 Apr 2026
Social News Police restore calm after deadly clashes between Asisiriwa and Brodekwano
FRI, 10 APR 2026

Ghana Police Service has restored calm following violent clashes between residents of Asisiriwa and Brodekwano in the Ashanti Region.

The disturbances, which occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, were triggered after reports that some youth from Brodekwano allegedly invaded Asisiriwa, leading to confrontations between the two communities.

Personnel from the Kuntanase District Police Command, supported by officers from the Asokwa Divisional Command and the Regional Operations Unit, were deployed to the area to restore law and order.

Upon arrival, police observed that sections of the road in Asisiriwa had been blocked with lorry tyres, while two motorbikes had been burnt and abandoned.

At the outskirts of the town, two men—identified as Peterson Bonsu, also known as “Low Key,” aged about 23, and Kwaku Opoku, aged about 25—were found dead with multiple cutlass wounds.

Their bodies have been conveyed to the Jachie-Pramso Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

At Brodekwano, a Sprinter bus was also found completely burnt during the violence.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the clashes may have been triggered by a dispute involving a young man from Asisiriwa who was allegedly cohabiting with a young woman from Brodekwano without parental consent, which escalated into retaliatory attacks.

During the incident, Charles Owusu, father of the young man and owner of the burnt vehicle, was reportedly attacked by some youth in Brodekwano but was rescued by police after seeking refuge at the palace.

Police say investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to maintain peace in the affected communities.

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