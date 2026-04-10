Fuel would have been over GHS30 if NPP was in power – Lawyer

Lawyer Theophilus Dzimega has said given the prevailing war in the Middle East, fuel prices would have been exorbitant if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in power.

The member of the NDC Communication Team defended the recent reduction in fuel prices, saying the current administration is managing the economy better than in previous years.

Speaking on New Day on TV3, monitored by MyNewsGh, Dzimega said petroleum prices today compare favourably with figures recorded in 2022 and 2024.

“In 2022 November, petroleum price was 17 cedis 99 pesewas. Before they left, it was 16 cedis 70 pesewas, and today we have the price less than 14 cedis,” Lawyer Theophilus Dzimega said.

He argued that exchange rate stability and controlled inflation have helped cushion the effects of global crude oil price movements.

“One of the things that go into fuel pricing is exchange rate and inflation. These are all good,” he stated.

Dzimega added that if similar global developments had occurred a few years ago, fuel prices could have risen significantly higher.

-mynewsgh