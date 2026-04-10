ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KGL to pay GHS150 million taxes to GRA

  Fri, 10 Apr 2026
Business & Finance Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey
FRI, 10 APR 2026
Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey, has announced that the company will pay GHS150 million in taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority within the month, reaffirming its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

Mr. Dadey made this known during his address on “Good Corporate Citizenship in Building Sustainable African Businesses - The KGL Case Study” at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026, held in the Eastern Region.

In attendance were President John Mahama; Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Hon. Elizabeth Agyare, Minister of Trade and Agribusiness; Seth Terkper, Presidential Advisor on the Economy; Sylvester Mensah, CEO of EXIM Bank; captains of industry; and other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Mr. Dadey emphasized that taxation remains a vital tool for national development, enabling government to fund infrastructure, social services, and long-term economic growth. He noted that beyond being a legal obligation, tax compliance is a shared responsibility essential to building a prosperous and resilient nation.

“KGL is committed not only to meeting its tax obligations but to doing so in a manner that reflects our broader responsibility to national development,” he stated.

Mr. Dadey further highlighted the need for a fair and transparent tax system, urging all stakeholders to fulfill their obligations. He emphasized that, over the past five years, KGL has been among the few companies to consistently file its annual returns promptly and undergo comprehensive audits by the GRA.

He also cautioned against tax policies that could hinder business growth, stressing that the right balance must be struck to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

The announcement of the GHC 150 million tax payment has been widely viewed as a strong demonstration of corporate accountability and leadership within the private sector.

In his remarks, President Mahama commended Mr. Dadey for leading by example and “walking the talk” as a good corporate citizen. He urged other corporate leaders to emulate this approach and added that he looks forward to seeing the payment made at the GRA.

Participants at the forum also commended KGL’s approach, noting that such commitments set a positive standard for businesses across the country and the continent.

KGL was one of the platinum sponsors for this year’s Kwahu Business Forum.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Members of the Rastafari Society of Kenya (RSK) attend a court session during the ruling of their petition to the government of Kenya to decriminalise cannabis for sacred and medicinal use. - AFP - SIMON MAINA Lawyers vow to fight on after Kenya court rejects Rastafarians' cannabis bid

2 hours ago

When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write

3 hours ago

MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance abuse MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance ab...

3 hours ago

Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobic attacks Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobi...

3 hours ago

If theres nothing to hide, dont keep things in the dark — Manasseh on BoG Governors Parliamentary appearance 'If there's nothing to hide, don't keep things in the dark' — Manasseh on BoG Go...

3 hours ago

July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong We cannot declare detained Asante Akyem North MP's seat vacant, it sets dangerou...

4 hours ago

13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash 13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

4 hours ago

Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta...

4 hours ago

Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abukari II amid heavy security Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abu...

Just in....
body-container-line