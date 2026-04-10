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Mahama has proven to be a better manager of the economy — Appiah Danquah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Mahama has proven to be a better manager of the economy — Appiah Danquah
FRI, 10 APR 2026

The Director of Legal and Constitutional Affairs for the United Party (UP), Andrew Appiah Danquah, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he describes as improved management of the Ghanaian economy.

His remarks come in the wake of government’s suspension of some petroleum taxes aimed at easing pressure on consumers following rising fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The decision, announced after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, April 9, has been welcomed by consumers, many of whom have been calling for government interventions.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 10, the UP official urged the President to go beyond short-term interventions and address structural weaknesses in the economy.

“He’s proven that he’s a better manager of this system, than the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he said.

He argued that successive governments have struggled to fix what he described as deep-rooted structural challenges in the economy.

“This structure has proven over the course of this country that it does not work,” he noted.

Appiah Danquah further called for reforms aimed at addressing long-standing economic inefficiencies rather than temporary policy adjustments.

He urged government to focus on restructuring the economy to ensure long-term stability and growth.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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