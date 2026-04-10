Ashanti Region: Police arrest 45-year-old man over alleged possession of narcotics

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged possession of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs at Pankrono in Kumasi.

The arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-led operations by the Drug Law Enforcement Unit to clamp down on illicit drug activities in the region.

In a statement dated April 8, the law enforcement agency said the operation was carried out in targeted areas identified as hotspots for drug peddling and abuse.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect for possession of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs at Pankrono in Kumasi,” the statement read in part.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Foster Owusu, also known as “Master Pee,” was arrested on April 5, at about 7:00 p.m. after officers moved in on intelligence.

“He was immediately arrested,” the command stated, after he reportedly attempted to flee upon spotting the police.

A search in the suspect’s room led to the retrieval of 39 compressed, sellotaped slab parcels of dried leaves and 10 additional compressed parcels concealed in different bags.

The police said the substances are suspected to be narcotic drugs and have since been secured for further forensic examination.

In his cautioned statement, the suspect denied ownership of the exhibits, claiming the room belonged to his girlfriend and another individual.

The police noted that the suspect is currently in custody assisting investigations, and efforts are underway to locate the persons mentioned in his statement.