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“Spending $10 billion to stabilise the cedi but can’t pay farmers?” – Annoh-Dompreh slams NDC govt over delayed payment

By Enock Akonnor
NDC “Spending $10 billion to stabilise the cedi but can’t pay farmers?” – Annoh-Dompreh slams NDC govt over delayed payment
FRI, 10 APR 2026

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has launched a sharp criticism of the National Democratic Congress government over what he describes as misplaced economic priorities, questioning the heavy spending to stabilise the cedi while cocoa farmers continue to struggle.

Speaking during ongoing engagements with cocoa farmers, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh referenced claims that the government injected billions of cedis, reportedly equivalent to about $10 billion (GH¢117 billion) to stabilise the local currency through interventions by the Bank of Ghana.

He argued that, in contrast, the immediate financial needs of cocoa farmers are relatively minimal, insisting that a fraction of such resources could resolve the crisis confronting farmers across the country.

According to him, the current hardship facing cocoa farmers, triggered by the recent reduction in producer prices and delays in payment for beans already supplied, has escalated into a “national concern” affecting livelihoods, food security, and rural stability.

He maintained that the government cannot justify such spending disparities while farmers, who remain the backbone of the cocoa sector, struggle to survive.

The Minority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh, further questioned what he described as an emerging policy direction that appears to favour extractive industries like gold over sustainable sectors such as cocoa.

He argued that while gold is a finite resource, cocoa remains a renewable and long-term economic asset that supports millions of Ghanaian households, and therefore deserves stronger protection and investment.

He insisted that the government must acknowledge the consequences of its decision and take urgent corrective action, including restoring fair pricing and ensuring prompt payment to farmers.

“We are pressing on. No retreat, no surrender,” he declared, reaffirming the Minority’s commitment to continue advocating for cocoa farmers until their concerns are addressed.

The Minority Chief Whip also pointed to additional challenges in the cocoa sector, including disease, declining yields, and the overall sustainability of production, stressing that these issues require coordinated policy attention rather than decisions that further weaken farmer confidence.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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