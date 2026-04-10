Police foil robbery plot on Ejura–Nkuranza highway, one suspect killed

The Ghana Police Service has shot and killed a suspected robber during an intelligence-led anti-robbery operation on the Ejura–Nkuranza highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred near Mimenaso No. 2 on Thursday, April 9, when officers moved in to stop what authorities described as a planned ambush on commuters.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police said the operation targeted a six-member gang believed to be behind a series of robbery activities along the stretch.

“On 9th April 2026, an operational team acting on intelligence proceeded to a bush where a six-member robbery gang, led by one Mahamadu Fuseini also known as Shaini, was planning to ambush and rob commuters along that stretch,” the statement read in part.

“As the Police team approached the location, the suspects, mistaking them for potential targets, opened fire. The team returned fire, during which one of the suspects was shot while the others, including the gang leader, escaped,” the statement added.

The police retrieved a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges, two spent cartridges, and three mobile phones from the scene.

Two additional live cartridges were also found in the pocket of the deceased suspect, along with a talisman tied around his waist.

According to the statement, the body has been deposited at the Atebubu Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police noted that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the remaining suspects.