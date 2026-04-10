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Shops to close until 12pm for metro-wide clean-up exercise on April 11— KMA 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Shops to close until 12pm for metro-wide clean-up exercise on April 11— KMA
FRI, 10 APR 2026

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has directed the closure of shops and suspension of commercial activities until midday on Saturday, April 11, as part of a metro-wide clean-up exercise.

The directive targets residents and businesses, especially those within the Central Business District (CBD), as part of efforts to improve sanitation across the metropolis.

In a statement dated April 9, KMA noted that the exercise forms part of broader government interventions to address sanitation challenges and promote public hygiene.

“The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) wishes to announce to the public especially residents and businesses within the Central Business District (CBD) that, there will be an all-inclusive clean-up exercise throughout the entire metropolis on Saturday 11 April 2026,” the statement read in part.

According to KMA, the exercise will begin at 6:00am and end at 12:00pm, during which all trading and commercial activities are expected to come to a halt.

It further stressed that both individuals and corporate entities are required to fully participate in the clean-up to ensure its success.

“To this end, all trading and commercial activities within the Metropolis are to remain closed until 12noon while the individuals and corporate entities fully participate in the exercise,” the Assembly stated.

The Assembly also announced restrictions on vehicular movement within key operational areas, including routes from Airport Roundabout to Krofrom Traffic Light, Manhyia Palace, Dr Mensah, and parts of Aboabo, Alabar, and Apagyafie.

Commercial drivers have been advised to comply with the directive, as no vehicles will be allowed to operate within the affected areas during the exercise.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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