AMA introduces new shift system for street sweepers to improve sanitation in the city

The mayor of Accra, Mr Micheal Kpakpo Allotey, has introduced a new shift system for street sweepers under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to improve efficiency and ensure a cleaner city.

Under the new system, sweepers would now be grouped into two, those working in the morning and others in the afternoon, with specific working hours adjusted between 6 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Addressing the street sweepers at a meeting on Wednesday, the Mayor said the restructuring of working hours was to accommodate workers’ capacities while enhancing productivity.

He stated that the decision was informed by challenges faced by some workers, particularly the elderly and those unable to report early in the morning.

Mr Allotey stressed that the new arrangement would help maximise output while taking into account individual strengths and circumstances.

He warned that the new system would be strictly enforced, stating that “any sweeper who failed to carry out assigned duties risked having their salary reduced or being removed entirely from the payroll,” stressing that the Assembly could not continue to pay workers who did not contribute effectively while others remained committed.