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Cease and desist — NAM1 bares teeth at EOCO for linking him to Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Nana Appiah Mensahleft and Raymond Archer
FRI, 10 APR 2026
Nana Appiah Mensah[left] and Raymond Archer

Businessman and owner of the defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The agency is currently engaged in a back-and-forth with Volta Regional Council of State member, Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, over an alleged fraudulent gold deal involving his company, SESI-EDEM.

Amid the exchange, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs condemned what it described as EOCO’s unacceptable conduct, citing a High Court judgment that bars such an investigation.

In a counter-statement, EOCO reiterated its resolve to proceed with the probe and described Dr. Kwamigah-Atokple as a former associate of NAM1 and a staff member of Menzgold.

“...Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a current member of the Council of State and a former associate of Nana Appiah Mensah (aka NAM1) and staff of Menzgold Ltd,” the statement said in part.

NAM1, however, rejected the claim, describing it as defamatory and unsavoury, and urged EOCO to cease and desist.

“Your inferred defamatory and unsavoury assertions about me, alluding that H.E. Gabriel Kwamigah was a Menzgold staff, is not only deficient in facts, it is ridiculous for an intelligence agency, distasteful, morally and legally offensive. Respectfully, cease and desist,” he wrote in a social media post on Thursday, April 9.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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