Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Burkina Shippers’ Council strengthen ties

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and the Burkina Shippers’ Council (CBC) have confirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in regional trade and logistics following a leadership transition in CBC’s Ghana office.

During a courtesy call on GSA Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, at the Ghana Shippers’ House in Accra on Wednesday, the CBC Director General, Mrs Denise Bado Bouda, introduced Mr Sayouba Kiendrebeogo as the new representative of the Council in Ghana.

Prof. Gyampo praised the longstanding collaboration between the two institutions and was confident that the new appointment would further enhance bilateral relations.

“We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with Mrs Denise during her time in Ghana, and she has cooperated well with us. We are ready to work with you to promote the economic growth of both countries,” he said.

The Head of Freight and Logistics at GSA, Mr Fred Asiedu-Dartey, noted the importance of continued collaboration in addressing challenges faced by transit shippers along Ghana’s corridor, within the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies.

On his part, Mr Kiendrebeogo assured the GSA of CBC’s full cooperation in sustaining the partnership and ensuring continuity in efforts to improve regional trade and logistics efficiency.