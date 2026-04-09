Mideast crisis: Govt suspends taxes and margins to reduce fuel prices, deploy more buses

Government has announced a set of urgent measures aimed at easing the burden of rising fuel prices, following an emergency Cabinet meeting.

The decisions, communicated by the Minister of State incharge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, are expected to take effect in the next fuel pricing window and will be reviewed periodically depending on global developments.

Central to the interventions is a directive to the Ministers of Finance and Energy to ensure a reduction in fuel prices. This is to be achieved through the suspension of selected taxes and margins, which are expected to be announced when the next pricing window is opened. The measure is expected to run for four weeks, subject to review, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

In addition to the price reduction effort, Cabinet has tasked the Minister for Transport to fast track the deployment of 100 recently acquired Metro Mass Transit buses. The buses are to be added to the existing fleet and operated along high traffic routes to improve public transportation.

The directive also requires that fares on these buses remain lower than those charged by private transport operators, offering commuters some relief from increasing transport costs.

Furthermore, Cabinet has reinforced an earlier directive by the President requiring all Ministers and senior government appointees to strictly comply with the cancellation of fuel allocations and allowances. The move is part of broader efforts to cut government expenditure and demonstrate fiscal discipline during the current economic challenges.

The measures come at a time when global crude oil price movements continue to impact domestic fuel costs, prompting governments worldwide to adopt short term interventions to cushion citizens.