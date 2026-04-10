Nine dead after boat capsizes on Volta lake in East Gonja

Nine people have lost their lives in a tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m. between Sikakope and Mataiko along the Yeji to Congo route. The boat, which was carrying 14 passengers, is reported to have capsized following rough weather conditions.

Five male passengers were rescued, while the deceased include women and children.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Be Awuribe, speaking to Joy News, said authorities have begun efforts to support the affected families.

“We've directed the district NADMO officers to quickly move to the site and see what other packages are available to give to them.

“We are also mobilising resources to assist the families affected, but it is unfortunate that we lost nine patriots' lives,” he said.