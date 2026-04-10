One Nation, Two Pensions: A Republic That Rewards Privilege And Undermines Its Own Future

When a nation begins to treat its retirees unequally, it is not merely a policy failure. It is a moral one with long-term economic consequences. The recent intervention by Angel Agbe Carbonu has once again forced Ghana to confront an uncomfortable truth. Our pension system is not only unequal, it is structurally designed in a way that threatens its own sustainability. I have argued before for “one nation, one standard.” Today, I restate that call with even greater urgency. Because what is at stake is not just fairness for today’s pensioners, but the very future of Ghana’s pension ecosystem.

The Reality We Can No Longer Deny

Let us speak plainly. In Ghana today, workers contribute 18.5% of their salaries under the three-tier pension scheme. Yet, nearly 80% of pensioners receive GHc 1,000 or less per month. This is the lived reality of the Ghanaian retiree. After decades of service, many enter retirement only to face rising healthcare costs, unstable living conditions, and a daily struggle for dignity. Now contrast this with a different class of retirees --- those under CAP 30-type arrangements and related state-backed privileges. They retire and continue to receive 80% to 100% of their final salaries paid directly by the state for 20 to 30 years or more. This is not a marginal difference. It is a systemic divide.

The Numbers We Should Be Ashamed Of

Ghana’s fiscal data tells a troubling story. In 2020, compensation of employees consumed about 56% of tax revenue. In 2021, it remained above 50% of domestic revenue. By 2022, compensation and debt servicing together exceeded 120% of tax revenue. In simple terms, Ghana was spending more than it earned, just to pay wages and service debt. And yet, within this strained fiscal environment, we maintain a system that allows some individuals to retire and continue earning near-full salaries for decades.

Let us consider a simple illustration. A retiree earning GHc 30,000 monthly receives 80% = GHS 24,000. Over 25 years, that amounts to GHc 7.2 million paid to one individual. Meanwhile, the ordinary pensioner receiving GHc 1,000 per month earns GHc 12,000 per year. It would take that pensioner centuries to match what one privileged retiree earns. If this does not trouble us, then we must question what does.

A System That Undermines Itself

Beyond fairness, there is a deeper issue --- credibility. Ghana’s pension system depends on trust. Workers must believe that their contributions are meaningful, the system is fair, and their future is secure. But what message are we sending when the majority are compelled to contribute, while a select few are shielded from the same system? It sends a dangerous signal --- “This system is not good enough for those who designed it.” That perception alone is enough to weaken the foundation of the entire pension structure.

The Informal Sector Question Government Must answer

Here is where the issue becomes even more critical. Both the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have consistently emphasized a key point. That the long-term sustainability of pension systems in developing economies depends heavily on successfully integrating the informal sector. In Ghana, the informal sector accounts for over 80% of employment. This is where the future of pension sustainability lies. But here is the fundamental question government must answer: How do you convince informal sector workers to join and trust a pension system that is visibly unequal? How do you tell the market woman, the artisan, and the self-employed youth to contribute regularly into a system when they can clearly see that pensioners are struggling, benefits are inadequate, and fairness is absent? Trust cannot be demanded. It must be earned. And at present, the system is failing that test.

Who Speaks For the Ordinary Pensioner?

Equally worrying is the silence surrounding the condition of pensioners. The SSNIT Pensioners Association is expected to be the voice of retirees. Yet many pensioners continue to ask: Why is there no sustained agitation for equity? Why is structural injustice not being challenged more forcefully? Who truly represents the struggling majority? When 80% of pensioners live on GHc 1,000 or less, silence cannot be defended. It raises legitimate concerns about representation and advocacy.

Policy Choice, Not Policy Failure

Let us not misdiagnose the problem. This is not due to lack of technical expertise. This is not due to lack of data. This is a policy choice, sustained over time. Successive governments have maintained the dual pension structure, avoided harmonization, and protected entrenched privileges because reform requires confronting powerful interests. And that confrontation has not happened.

The Cost of Continuing this Path

If this system persists, the consequences are inevitable:

Loss of Confidence: Workers, especially in the informal sector, will opt out of participation. Deepening Inequality: The gap between privileged retirees and ordinary pensioners will widen further. Fiscal Pressure: The state will continue to carry unsustainable long-term obligations. Weak Pension Expansion: Efforts to expand coverage will fail due to lack of trust.

One Nation, One Standard --- The Only Way Forward

Ghana must make a decision. We cannot sustain a pension system built on inequality and expect it to expand successfully. The path forward must include gradual harmonization of pension schemes, inclusion of all public servants in a unified structure, protection of accrued rights while reforming future benefits, transparent and equitable policy design, and above all, it must restore fairness and credibility.

A Final Word to Government

This should worry all of us, but it should worry government the most. Because the future of Ghana’s pension system does not lie with those already inside it. It lies with those yet to join it --- the millions in the informal sector. And they are watching. They are observing how pensioners are treated, how benefits are distributed, and how fairness is applied. If what they see is inequality and neglect, they will simply stay away. And when they stay away, the system will not just struggle, it will fail. So the question before government is not abstract. It is immediate and urgent: How do you build a sustainable pension system on a foundation of visible unfairness? Until that question is answered with action, not rhetoric, Ghana’s pension reform efforts will remain incomplete. And the dream of a secure retirement for all will remain just that --- a dream!

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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