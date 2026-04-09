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Thu, 09 Apr 2026 NPP

NPP suspends internal elections in disputed polling stations as it revises election rules

  Thu, 09 Apr 2026
NPP suspends internal elections in disputed polling stations as it revises election rules

The New Patriotic Party has updated its internal election guidelines, introducing new measures including the suspension of polls in disputed polling stations to address concerns about fairness and transparency at the grassroots level.

Under the revised rules, polling station executives who wish to contest positions at the electoral area level will now be required to resign from their current roles before filing their nominations.

Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed said the changes were necessary to respond to reported irregularities and rebuild confidence in the party’s internal electoral process.

He explained that the National Executive Committee reviewed earlier provisions that allowed polling station executives to remain in office while contesting other positions, but concluded that stricter measures were needed to ensure a level playing field.

Mr Mohammed also raised concerns about challenges encountered during the recent registration exercise, noting that in some cases party registers were deliberately withheld from certain members.

“We know people deliberately, during the period of 1st of March to the 31st of March, decided not to avail the register to some members of the party to record their names. The party at the national level will not accept these particular dictatorial decisions.

“In those particular circumstances, case by case, the party will suspend some of these particular disputed polling stations,” he said.

He further disclosed that the party has constituted an ad hoc committee chaired by former National Chairman Peter Mac Manu to develop a comprehensive manual that will clearly define the roles and responsibilities of party officers at all levels.

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