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Thu, 09 Apr 2026 Headlines

Akufo-Addo in Benin to lead ECOWAS observer mission for April 12 presidential election 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Akufo-Addo in Benin to lead ECOWAS observer mission for April 12 presidential election

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Cotonou, Benin, to lead the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission ahead of the country’s April 12 presidential polls.

His appointment was earlier announced in a news release issued on March 27 as part of ECOWAS’ efforts to promote democratic governance and stability across the sub-region.

The mission, which runs from April 7 to April 15, will oversee the electoral process in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

In a social media post on Thursday, April 9, Mr. Akufo-Addo said he had begun engagements with key stakeholders ahead of the polls.

“I arrived in Cotonou, Benin on Wednesday to begin key stakeholder engagements as Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission ahead of the presidential election… on Sunday, 12th April, 2026,” he said.

He noted that the mission comprises a multidisciplinary team of observers who will be deployed across the country to monitor the elections.

“I remain committed to working alongside the Republic of Benin to ensure a peaceful and credible election that respects the will of the people,” he added.

According to ECOWAS, the selection of the former President reflects confidence in his experience and leadership in supporting transparent electoral processes within the region.

The regional bloc has also urged all stakeholders in Benin to uphold peace, tolerance and the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/9/2026 7:02:51 PM

Hey Ofui, Don't go and corrupt them

Comments3
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