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'Galamsey fight is not a child’s play' — Lands Ministry's Media Relations Officer 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamsey fight is not a child’s play — Lands Ministrys Media Relations Officer
THU, 09 APR 2026

The Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, has highlighted the complexity of the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

His comment was a reaction to a social media post by the Daily Graphic on Thursday, April 9, asking about the effectiveness of government’s efforts to curb the menace.

The galamsey issue has remained a major national concern, with environmental degradation and water pollution continuing to raise alarm across the country.

In the post, Schandorf said the fight involves multiple layers, including the alleged involvement of influential individuals.

“To be honest, the galamsey fight is not child’s play. The issue is complicated by the involvement of high-profiled personalities across all spheres of life,” he stated.

He, however, noted that the government, through the sector minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has made significant progress in addressing the problem.

“Government… has chalked many decent successes, with more in the offing,” he added.

Mr. Schandorf expressed optimism that sustained efforts and political will would eventually bring the situation under control.

He further urged the public to remain confident in the ongoing interventions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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