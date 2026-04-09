“If Ofori-Atta affects you, Sedinam Tamakloe should too” – Richard Ahiagba to NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fired back at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over calls to prosecute former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, pointing to what it calls selective enforcement of justice.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show, NPP Director of Communications Richard Ahiagba emphasized the absence of former MASLOC boss, Sedinam Tamakloe, who has been convicted but remains at large.

“The agitation on the media and persistent calling out of this government… this thing of abusing people and using bail as punishment could have stopped. In fact, today it continues,” Mr. Ahiagba said.

“Anybody attacking this government, especially recently, this act-based was the one to arrange this part before court on flimsy basis… It took some good people in the security service to say, no, this thing will not be.”

He directly challenged the NDC over what he described as a double standard. “So if you are talking to me about Ken Ofori-Atta, NPP has to have responsibility for him and all of that. I’m telling you that Sedinam Tamakloe, former MASLOC boss. She is convicted. So if any such thing had impact on a political party, it should have impact on your party [NDC].”

Mr. Ahiagba also addressed comments from NDC lawyer Victor Kojoga Adawudu, who warned that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s absence from a trial in Ghana could denigrate his family and party.

“You are sitting here moralizing to us about people who have not been convicted of any crime except that they are witch-hunting the person. And I’m saying that you have power. You have state power. Make sure you employ the processes to bring him here, assure the guarantees under law that when he comes here, his rights will be respected, and then let’s try him.”

He added, “You keep saying it’s the OSP. Who does the OSP work for? It works for the state… so he’s a state product.”

The comments come in the wake of the release of Mr. Kenneth Ofori-Atta from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, renewing debates over accountability, political persecution, and the impartiality of Ghana’s justice system.