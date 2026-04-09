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Thu, 09 Apr 2026 Feature Article

“It Is Not a Crime to Be a Journalist” Remembering Mohammed Wishah

“It Is Not a Crime to Be a Journalist” Remembering Mohammed Wishah

The killing of journalists anywhere in the world is not just an attack on an individual it is an attack on truth, freedom, and society itself. The reported death of journalist Mohammed Wishah has once again raised urgent concerns about the safety of media professionals working in dangerous environments.

Journalists play a critical role in informing the public, exposing injustice, and holding power accountable. When they are targeted, silenced, or killed, the world loses access to vital information. Across different regions, especially in conflict zones, reporters risk their lives simply for doing their jobs.

Recent years have seen a disturbing pattern. For example, several journalists covering conflicts in Gaza have been killed while reporting, including photojournalists like Mohammed Salama, who died during ongoing violence while documenting events on the ground. Similarly, other reporters have been killed in targeted or disputed attacks, raising questions about accountability and protection for the press.

These incidents highlight a painful truth: journalism has become increasingly dangerous. Yet, it is not a crime to report the news. It is not a crime to seek the truth. And it is certainly not a crime to inform the public.

International organizations continue to call for stronger protections for journalists and thorough investigations into their deaths. Without accountability, such tragedies will continue, and press freedom will remain under threat.

Mohammed Wishah’s death like many others should not be forgotten. It should serve as a reminder that the world must do more to protect those who risk everything to keep the public informed.

Conclusion
Journalists are not enemies. They are witnesses. Silencing them does not hide the truth it only delays it. Justice for fallen journalists is not just necessary; it is essential for a free and informed world.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1511 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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