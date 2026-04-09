Why Pressure on Mahama to Sign the LGBTQ+ Bill Is High

The Bill Is Now Back Before Him

One major reason for the pressure is timing.

Ghana’s controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was passed by Parliament in 2024 but never became law because the former president did not sign it before leaving office.

After the 2024 elections, the bill was reintroduced in 2025, meaning it may eventually land on Mahama’s desk for approval.

Because Mahama is now the sitting president, he is the one expected to make the final decision, making him the focus of political and public pressure.

Political Opponents Are Actively Demanding Action

Pressure today is also strongly political.

The Minority in Parliament has openly demanded that Mahama prioritize and act on the bill.

Some opposition figures accuse him of “double standards” or delaying tactics, increasing scrutiny on his actions.

This creates a situation where the issue is no longer just social it is a political test of leadership and credibility.

Mahama’s Own Past Statements Increased Expectations

Unlike the previous president, Mahama has publicly engaged the issue more directly.

He previously indicated he would support or sign the bill if passed, aligning with conservative and religious views.

At the same time, he now says the issue is “not a priority” compared to economic challenges, which some see as a shift.

Because of this, people feel he has made implicit promises, so they are pushing him to act consistently.

Strong Domestic Support for the Bill

Another key factor is public opinion inside Ghana.

The bill enjoys broad support from religious groups, traditional leaders, and many citizens.

Many Ghanaians see it as protecting cultural and moral values.

This creates grassroots pressure on Mahama to sign it, especially from influential social institutions.

International Attention and Pressure

Mahama is also under external pressure, which complicates the situation.

Western governments and organizations warn the bill could affect funding and international relations.

Mahama himself has said Ghana’s decisions should reflect its constitution and cultural values, not foreign influence.

This creates a double pressure:

Sign the bill → satisfy local support

Reject or delay → satisfy international partners

Why the Previous Government Faced Less Pressure

The Bill Was Not Fully Mature Politically

Under former President Nana Akufo-Addo:

The bill was still under legal challenges and debate

It had not reached the same decisive political moment

So pressure existed, but it was less urgent and less focused on a final decision.

He Avoided a Final Decision

Akufo-Addo delayed signing, citing constitutional and economic concerns.

The bill eventually expired when Parliament dissolved before elections.

This allowed him to avoid direct confrontation, reducing sustained pressure.

Less Politicization Compared to Now

Today, the issue is more politically weaponized between parties.

Mahama’s opponents are using it to challenge his leadership early in his presidency.

Under the previous government, the issue was controversial but not as politically strategic.

Conclusion

The pressure on Mahama is higher because:

He is the current decision-maker

The bill has been revived and is active again

Political opponents are pushing hard

His past statements raised expectations

He faces both local and international pressure simultaneously

In contrast, the previous government avoided this level of pressure largely because the bill expired before a final decision was required, allowing the president to delay action.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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