Macron Welcomes Freed French Nationals After Iran Detention

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially welcomed home two French citizens, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, following their release from years of detention in Iran.

The two nationals arrived in Paris on April 8, 2026, marking the end of what Macron described as a “terrible ordeal” that lasted more than three and a half years.

Years of Detention in Iran

Kohler and Paris were arrested in May 2022 while visiting Iran and were later accused of espionage charges strongly denied by the French government. They were held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where they reportedly endured harsh conditions including isolation, threats, and restricted communication.

After being released from prison in November 2025, they remained under house arrest at the French embassy in Tehran until Iranian authorities allowed them to leave the country in April 2026.

Emotional Return to France

Upon their arrival, President Macron personally greeted the pair at the Élysée Palace, expressing relief and joy at their safe return. He praised diplomatic efforts particularly mediation by Oman that helped secure their release.

The two former detainees appeared visibly exhausted but hopeful. In brief remarks, they described their imprisonment as extremely difficult, citing psychological pressure and inhumane conditions, but emphasized their determination to rebuild their lives.

Diplomatic Context

Their release comes amid complex geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Western countries. While some reports suggest a possible prisoner exchange or diplomatic concessions, French officials have denied any formal swap.

Analysts note that the case reflects a broader pattern in which Iran has detained foreign nationals on security-related charges something critics describe as “hostage diplomacy,” though Iran rejects such claims.

A New Beginning

For Kohler and Paris, their return to France represents a fresh start after years of uncertainty and hardship. As Paris stated after landing, their experience was meant to break them but they remain resilient and determined to move forward.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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