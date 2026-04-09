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Vessel strangely freed from Ghana arrested in Senegal for allegedly transporting illicit drug — Sammi Awuku alleges

  Thu, 09 Apr 2026
Headlines Vessel strangely freed from Ghana arrested in Senegal for allegedly transporting illicit drug — Sammi Awuku alleges
THU, 09 APR 2026 1

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has raised alarm over what he describes as the suspicious release of a vessel from Ghana’s waters, which has now reportedly been arrested in Senegal for alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, the development raises serious concerns about Ghana’s regulatory oversight, particularly as the same vessel, identified as M V Sankofa, was previously detained in Ghana but later allowed to leave under unclear circumstances, only to be intercepted in Senegal with suspected illegal substances.

In a statement today on Facebook, Sammi Awuku indicated that he will be demanding answers from the Ghana Maritime Authority as part of his duties as Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Public Administration and State Interest, stressing his commitment to ensuring accountability and protecting the national interest.

He warned that Ghana risks regaining its reputation as a hub for international drug trafficking if such lapses are not urgently addressed, noting that the situation points to possible failures in oversight responsibilities.

The Ghana Maritime Authority, he explained, is the statutory body mandated to regulate the country’s maritime space, ensure the safety and security of shipping, and enforce compliance with both local and international maritime regulations. This includes inspecting vessels, enforcing sanctions, and ensuring that non-compliant ships address any identified breaches.

Mr Awuku disclosed that in July 2025, under the administration of John Dramani Mahama, the vessel M V Sankofa, then flying the flag of São Tomé, was arrested in Ghanaian waters for multiple regulatory violations.

However, he questioned how the vessel was subsequently allowed to leave Ghana without any publicly available records indicating that the required sanctions were applied or that the breaches were properly addressed.

He described as troubling reports that the same vessel was later arrested in Senegal after departing Ghana, allegedly carrying illicit drugs.

Further deepening the controversy, Sammi Awuku revealed that in correspondence between authorities in Senegal and Ghana, the Ghana Maritime Authority denied that the vessel, despite reportedly flying Ghana’s flag at some point, was registered in Ghana.

As part of efforts to unravel the matter, the lawmaker announced plans to formally request detailed information from the Ghana Maritime Authority.

The request will seek clarity on key issues including when the vessel entered and exited Ghanaian waters, the ports it docked at, the flags under which it operated, and whether it was indeed arrested or detained by Ghanaian authorities.

He is also demanding answers on the nature of the alleged breaches, whether any prosecutions were initiated, and if sanctions or fines were imposed on the vessel or its operators, including the amounts paid and the timelines involved.

Mr Awuku stressed that obtaining clear and factual responses is critical to determining the next steps, insisting that any violations of Ghana’s laws must be thoroughly investigated to safeguard the country’s integrity and international standing.

Read full statement below:

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/9/2026 5:35:05 PM

Not only politicians are corrupt...

Comments1
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