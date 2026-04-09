Nine Arrested as Police Crush Notorious Panga Gang in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda — April 9, 2026. A joint security operation has led to the arrest of ten suspected members of a violent robbery gang that has been behind a wave of attacks in parts of Kampala.

The suspects are believed to have been operating in Makindye, Salaama, Bunga and Katwe, where residents have recently reported increased cases of robbery involving assailants armed with pangas.

Police investigations gained momentum on April 5, 2026, following the arrest of a key suspect, Olwo alias Tom, along Mubaraka Road in Makindye Division. He was intercepted while riding a motorcycle, registration number UMA 979 HA, and later confessed to participating in coordinated robberies carried out by a group that relied on motorcycles for mobility.

Security agencies subsequently launched a targeted raid in the early hours of April 8 in Kapeeke Zone, Kibuye I Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of nine additional suspects, including Bogere Latif alias Musoga and Turyahirwa Ivan alias Musiramu.

During the raid, officers recovered four motorcycles suspected to have been used in the commission of crimes. Some of the bikes are believed to have been stolen, forming part of the gang’s strategy to avoid detection while fleeing from crime scenes.

Police say the suspects have admitted to several criminal acts, among them the theft of Shs350,000 from a vehicle in Kizungu, Salaama, and a string of mobile phone snatching incidents along Salaama Road. One suspected stolen phone was recovered as evidence.

Authorities describe the group as organised and highly mobile, often targeting unsuspecting victims carrying cash or valuables, before escaping swiftly on motorcycles.

All suspects remain in custody pending completion of investigations, after which they will be presented before court to face charges related to aggravated robbery.

Police have assured the public that operations to eliminate such criminal networks will continue, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for violent crime.